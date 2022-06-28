At least 40 migrants found dead inside 18-wheeler in Texas: Reports

SAN ANTONIO Tex. (KPTV) - At least 40 undocumented migrants were found dead Monday inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas and more than a dozen were hospitalized, sources told Fox News.

Law enforcement agencies were at the scene where an 18-wheeler contained the migrants inside the trailer portion, Fox San Antonio reported. Authorities believed it to be part of a human smuggling operation.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the number of dead but Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Texas, tweeted that 42 people died.

Today in San Antonio it was 102 degrees. Imagine being abandoned inside an 18-wheeler left to die - 42 people died today - will @AliMayorkas even mention their names? — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) June 28, 2022

