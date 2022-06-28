Advertisement

At least 40 migrants found dead inside 18-wheeler in Texas: Reports

File: Police lights
File: Police lights(wsaw)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO Tex. (KPTV) - At least 40 undocumented migrants were found dead Monday inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas and more than a dozen were hospitalized, sources told Fox News.

Law enforcement agencies were at the scene where an 18-wheeler contained the migrants inside the trailer portion, Fox San Antonio reported. Authorities believed it to be part of a human smuggling operation.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the number of dead but Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Texas, tweeted that 42 people died.

“Today in San Antonio it was 102 degrees. Imagine being abandoned inside an 18-wheeler left to die - 42 people died today - will @AliMayorkas even mention their names?” he wrote.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
AP source: At least 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
LIVE: Officials provide update on 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer
Facebook and Instagram began removing some of these posts, just as millions across the U.S....
Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills