Man attempting to kidnap child at festival stopped by Good Samaritans, police say

Ketema Faye was arrested after police say he attempted to abduct a child at an Ohio festival.
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several volunteers and witnesses are being credited with saving a child from an attempted abduction that occurred at a fundraising festival in Ohio.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Ketema Kuma Faye was arrested after he allegedly grabbed the hand of a 6-year-old child from a bounce house at a fundraising event on June 25 in Brown Township before leading the victim towards the gates to the festival.

As the 20-year-old suspect exited the area, investigators said a “volunteer noticed something amiss.”

The volunteer asked Faye if the child was his, WOIO reported.

Faye responded, “Yes.”

Simultaneously, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the child answered, “No.”

The good Samaritans took control of the child and Faye was arrested by Franklin County deputies without incident.

Franklin County Jail records show that Faye is being held behind bars on a felony charge of abduction.

“The Sheriff’s Office commends the volunteers and witnesses for their willingness to ‘see something, say something,’” Franklin County officials shared on social media.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

