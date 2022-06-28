MUCH COOLER FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK

Good morning! As I write this forecast early on this Tuesday, the marine layer is slowly pushing inland. This is a result of stronger onshore flow, which will lead to much cooler afternoons over the next few days. Our skies will turn mostly cloudy after sunrise, and will take some time to clear out. Temps are starting off in the 50s and low 60s, and will only reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Expect to a sunny end to the day across our western valleys. Light showers will occur from time to time along the coast, especially between the northern Oregon and southern Washington Coast. The marine layer will build in once again tonight, and will be even more stubborn to clear out Wednesday. Inland temperatures should only reach the mid 70s.

Onshore flow will weaken between Thursday and Friday, so the cloud cover won’t be as extensive. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s and low 80s with sunnier afternoons. Overnights will remain on the cool side of things, dropping into the mid to upper 50s across the metro area.

An upper level low pressure system will be focused right along the coast this weekend. This system will bring more clouds, chances for showers and even cooler weather Sunday & Monday. At this point, it doesn’t look like we have any organized weather systems coming through, but showery weather is expected from time to time. We’ll nail down the timing of the showers over the next couple of days.

Have a great Tuesday!

