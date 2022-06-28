Pilot killed in small plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was killed after a small plane crashed and caught fire at the Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver Tuesday morning.

The FAA said a single-engine Beechcraft V35B crashed near the end of the runway at the airport, located at 101 East Reserve Street, just after 7:30 a.m. Vancouver police said emergency crews arrived to the airport and found the plane on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Police said the pilot, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot’s name has not yet been released.

One person died in the crash at Pearson Field. ⁦@VancouverPDUSA⁩ now confirming this. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/l5AgkOg4ye — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 28, 2022

The Vancouver Police Department is conducting the death investigation. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

No additional details have been released at this time.

