Police seek tips after third Eugene acid attack

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – Eugene police say a third person has been injured after having acid thrown on them. Officers believe the attack is connected to similar incidents in March and one as recent as nine days ago.

Tuesday’s victim told police she was opening her front door as an unknown suspect threw acid on her around 5:30 a.m. Following the attack, she was taken to Eugene Springfield Fire for chemical burn treatment.

Investigators believe the first acid attack took place March 28 when a woman walking her dog had a cup filled with acid thrown on her.

A second attack followed June 19, with the victim reporting an intruder entered her home, poured a chemical on her, and lit her on fire. She was treated at the hospital for her injuries and released.

Based on their investigation, police believe the suspect is also connected to a Nov. 2021 incident where a cup of glass shards were thrown on a woman and an attempted residential break-in this past April.

The Eugene P.D. says during both the March 28 and June 28 incident, the suspect commented on the ethnicity of the victims.

Police say the suspect is a white male between 17 to 20-years-old, with dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, black, pulled-up hoodie, dark-colored boots/shoes. Police say he may have freckles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Glenn Gilhuber at (541) 682-5569 and refer to case 22-04892 or 22-09739.

