13-year-old boy dies in crash on Hwy 99E near Woodburn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Woodburn Tuesday evening.

Just after 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 33. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to a rest in a ditch.

A 13-year-old boy in the Chevrolet was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said the boy was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 17-year-old boy from Woodburn, and the motorcycle operator, a 52-year-old Woodburn man, were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Highway 99E was closed for about seven hours during the crash investigation. The investigation is ongoing, according to OSP.

