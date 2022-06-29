70-year-old McMinnville man dies after crash with logging truck

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A 70-year-old man has died after a Tuesday collision with a logging truck in McMinnville.

The McMinnville Police Department said the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on NE Highway 99W at NE Riverside Drive. An investigation revealed Michael David Page, 70, of McMinnville was attempting to turn southbound onto NE Hwy 99W from NE Riverside Drive, when his vehicle, a 2008 Mazda Miata, was struck by a northbound logging truck.

Page did not survive the crash, McMinnville P.D. said Wednesday.

Officials have confirmed the logging truck as being owned by Alyash LLC and the driver is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team. Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Steve Macartney at (503) 435-5622 or steve.macartney@mcminnvilleoregon.gov

