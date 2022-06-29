BEAUTIFUL STRETCH OF WEATHER THROUGH SATURDAY

Good morning! Once again, the marine layer is filling our skies this morning along & west of the Cascades. Low clouds will be stubborn to clear out. Expect to see breaks in the clouds starting around lunchtime, with a gradual clearing throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday, topping out in the mid 70s. This pattern will resume over the next few days, with varying degrees of morning cloud cover, followed by afternoon sunshine. Clouds should clear earlier tomorrow, bringing our western valleys into the low 80s.

If you have outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, Saturday looks like it will be a dry day. Expect to see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. An upper level low will be parked right along the coast between Sunday and Monday, and will likely bring additional cloud cover and chances of light showers. I don’t see a washout of a day coming either Sunday or Monday, but I’d be prepared for slightly cooler air and a few passing showers. Our next completely dry day should be Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Enjoy this beautiful stretch of weather, and a have a great Wednesday!

