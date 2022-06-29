Beautiful summer weather through Saturday, then cooler & cloudier

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Most of those morning clouds cleared out by noon and we enjoyed mostly sunny skies this afternoon in the Portland metro and very comfortable temperatures in the 70s. We should be topping out in the mid 70s this evening, and another mostly clear, cool night is ahead.

We will start to see clouds developing again west of the Cascades overnight leading to another cloudy morning tomorrow, but clouds should clear out even faster than they did today. It’s going to be a beautiful Thursday with sunny skies, calm wind and temperatures right around 80 degrees in the metro area.

The comfortable, seasonal weather continues through Saturday, but there’s a good chance we get some additional clouds, cooler temperatures and shower chances Sunday and for the Fourth of July. Temperatures Sunday and Monday will drop into the low 70s.

We’re back to more typical summer weather and sunnier conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.