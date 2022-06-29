Advertisement

Blazers announce first preseason game will be played in Seattle against Clippers

Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced their five-game 2022-23 preseason schedule, and the first game will happen in Seattle.

The Blazers will start their preseason on Oct. 3 with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena. The game is labeled as the first-ever “Rain City Showcase.”

The Blazers will open their preseason home slate with a game against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center on Oct. 4. The team will then host international foe, Maccabi Haifa, on Oct. 6.

After two home games, the team will travel to California and play Sacramento on Oct. 9, then face off against the 2022 NBA Champions, Golden State Warriors, on Oct. 11.

Tickets for the two preseason home games will go on sale at a later date. Click here for more information about tickets.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Two 19-year-old Trail Blazers’ draft picks land in new home in Portland
Two 19-year-old Trail Blazers’ draft picks land in new home in Portland
Shaedon Sharpe
Blazers pick Shaedon Sharpe with 7th pick of NBA draft
Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia...
Report: Detroit trades Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers for 2025 first-round pick

Latest News

Nicholas James Shaw, 35, of Medford, Oregon has been federally charged with two felony counts...
Oregon man charged with possession, distribution of child porn
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Multnomah County closes down Sauvie Island road for emergency repairs
Multnomah County: Emergency repairs begin on Sauvie Island road