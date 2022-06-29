Blazers announce first preseason game will be played in Seattle against Clippers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced their five-game 2022-23 preseason schedule, and the first game will happen in Seattle.

The Blazers will start their preseason on Oct. 3 with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena. The game is labeled as the first-ever “Rain City Showcase.”

The Blazers will open their preseason home slate with a game against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center on Oct. 4. The team will then host international foe, Maccabi Haifa, on Oct. 6.

After two home games, the team will travel to California and play Sacramento on Oct. 9, then face off against the 2022 NBA Champions, Golden State Warriors, on Oct. 11.

