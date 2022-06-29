Crews battle 2-alarm apartment fire in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a five-story apartment building in downtown Portland on Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Southwest Alder. PF&R said crews found smoke and fire showing from a fifth floor apartment when they arrived to the scene.

A second alarm was called at about 6:06 a.m. to bring in additional resources.

PF&R said the fire was located in a single unit and quickly extinguished. It did not spread to any other apartments in the building. No injuries were reported.

Update on 2nd alarm fire 1200 block SW Alder. This was a room and contents fire in a 5th floor apartment unit that did not extend beyond the unit, fire was extinguished within 8 minutes of initial crews’ arrival. Incident has been recalled, no injuries, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/En8TinzUm7 — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) June 29, 2022

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

