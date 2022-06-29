Crews battle 2-alarm apartment fire in downtown Portland
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a five-story apartment building in downtown Portland on Wednesday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Southwest Alder. PF&R said crews found smoke and fire showing from a fifth floor apartment when they arrived to the scene.
A second alarm was called at about 6:06 a.m. to bring in additional resources.
PF&R said the fire was located in a single unit and quickly extinguished. It did not spread to any other apartments in the building. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
