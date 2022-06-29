Crews rescue 2 people ‘clinging to wood piling’ in Columbia River

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued Monday evening after their inner tubes popped and they were left stranded in the Columbia River, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

Just before 10:30 p.m., crews were called out to help with a water rescue. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said two people, a man and woman, had popped their inner tubes and were in the water.

Crews arrived and found the two people, who were wearing life jackets, clinging to wood piling in the middle of the river, just inside the Multnomah Channel. They were not injured, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

Once on the rescue boat, the two people were taken to a paramedic unit at St. Helens marina for evaluation.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said the incident could have have a “dire outcome” if the two people rescued were not wearing life jackets.

“Please ensure you and anybody you are responsible for are wearing the proper personal flotation device(s) while enjoying water activities,” Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said in a release.

