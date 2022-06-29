Former race car driver with Alzheimer’s gets one more ride at Portland International Raceway

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Retired race car driver Ron Brady has a real passion for fast cars. Ron traded the fast track for a family life after the 1960′s but his love has always lingered.

Now at 82-years-old, he’s getting the chance to ride inside the Porchse 911 GT3 at Portland International Raceway.

“Dad may not remember this come tomorrow but all of us know what he did,” said Ron’s son, Dale Brady.

Ron, who is battling Alzheimer’s, lives at a local memory care facility and as part of a special program, he’s flying down the track at more than 100 miles per hour, with his family watching nearby.

