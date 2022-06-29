GoFundMe set up to help family of man presumed drowned in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A GoFundMe account has now been set up to help pay for funeral costs of the man who heroically jumped into the Columbia River to save a woman who was struggling in the water Sunday evening.

Kevin McDowell is being remembered as a son, brother, family member and friend - and more recently a hero.

On Sunday evening, McDowell was boating on the Columbia River near Lemon Island when he saw a woman struggling to swim. The 35-year-old jumped in and saved the woman’s life, but Multnomah County deputies say he is presumed to have drowned.

“I truly, truly hope they can find him, can find solace, and a solution to the problem and get some kind of closure,” said Jack Rowe.

Divers and rescuers from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for McDowell, but they still haven’t found him. The sheriff’s office said marine deputies will continue to search the area but that hinges on call volume and staffing.

“We hear about these miracle stories all the time and I hope this is one of them. My prayers go out to the family,” said Allan Lipstein.

FOX 12 interviewed McDowell in February as he and his partner worked to rebuild Capitol Bar after a car crashed into it. The two were adamant about making sure that their workers were still paid even though the bar was closed.

“We all have history together, and some of these people have left their actual jobs to come be here with us, so we just want to make sure we keep out family together,” McDowell told FOX 12 in February.

If you would like to help out McDowell’s family, the link to the GoFundMe can be found here.

