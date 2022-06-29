Advertisement

Marion County bat tests positive for rabies

Bat generic
Bat generic(Andy Morffew / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Health officials are warning Marion County residents to take precautions after a rabid bat was located inside a resident’s home.

Marion County officials said Wednesday the bat tested positive Tuesday at the Oregon State University, Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The Oregon State Health Authority says bats are the most common carriers of rabies in the state, with roughly 8 to 10 percent of bats tested for rabies are found to be positive on a yearly basis.

Authorities say the safest way to stay protected is to make sure pets are vaccinated, and avoid contact with stray animals and wildlife, especially bats.

If you’ve experienced exposure to a bat like a scratch or bite, immediately clean the wound and seek medical attention. Marion County then asks you report the incident by calling 503-588-5346.

For more information, visit the Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division website.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenyx Cannon
Missing Troutdale teen believed to be in danger
Nicholas James Shaw, 35, of Medford, Oregon has been federally charged with two felony counts...
Oregon man charged with possession, distribution of child porn
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home