Marion County bat tests positive for rabies

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Health officials are warning Marion County residents to take precautions after a rabid bat was located inside a resident’s home.

Marion County officials said Wednesday the bat tested positive Tuesday at the Oregon State University, Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The Oregon State Health Authority says bats are the most common carriers of rabies in the state, with roughly 8 to 10 percent of bats tested for rabies are found to be positive on a yearly basis.

Authorities say the safest way to stay protected is to make sure pets are vaccinated, and avoid contact with stray animals and wildlife, especially bats.

If you’ve experienced exposure to a bat like a scratch or bite, immediately clean the wound and seek medical attention. Marion County then asks you report the incident by calling 503-588-5346.

For more information, visit the Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division website.

