Missing Troutdale teen believed to be in danger

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking help locating a missing teen believed to be in danger.

The ODHS says 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon is a child in foster-care last seen May 9 in Troutdale. Officials did not detail the circumstances leading them to believe Cannon is in danger.

Cannon is suspected to be in the metro area still -- specifically, Troutdale, downtown Portland, or Gresham, ODHS says. They added she is known to spend time at parks, downtown Portland, and homeless encampments.

Human services described Cannon as 5′9″ and 240 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen in a white T-shirt, basketball shorts and Nike slides.

Anyone who believes they have seen Cannon is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

