Oregon man charged with possession, distribution of child porn

Law enforcement believes there are more victims
Nicholas James Shaw, 35, of Medford, Oregon has been federally charged with two felony counts...
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - A tip led police to the door of a Medford man this week where officers found explicit photos of at least one teenage girl, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Investigators with the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team said they received a search warrant for the home of Nicholas James Shaw, 35, after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officers arrested Shaw at his home on South Orange Street in Medford and seized several electronic devices which they said contained explicit images of a 14-year-old Oregon girl.

Police said they were concerned there may be more victims of Shaw based on evidence they collected at his home and anyone with additional information about Shaw was encouraged to call their tip line (541) 774-8333.

Shaw was federally charged with two felony counts of possession, distribution, and receipt of child pornography.

