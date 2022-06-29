Portland Parks & Rec helping kids in need with ‘Summer Free Lunch and Play’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 60% of Portland kids typically qualify for free and reduced price lunch during the school year. So when summer rolls in and kids aren’t in school, there’s a huge need to set up places where kids can access the meals they depend on. That’s where the Portland Parks & Recreation Department’s Summer Free Lunch and Play program fills a need.

This summer the city will be providing free lunch to kids 1 to 18-years-old at 23 locations throughout the metro area. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In addition to food, kids and families are invited to enjoy live music, games, and art activities.

Portland parent Sasha Sterling-Smith says, “On those days when you’re overwhelmed and you don’t have time to stop, especially as working moms, to stop and get food or to cook, you can just go to the nearest park and they provide nutritious meals for the them.”

As part of the Summer Free for All program, the city also has a number of free concerts and movies planned.

For more information visit the Portland Parks & Rec Summer Free Lunch and Play page.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.