9/11 survivors, family criticize Pumpkin Ridge for hosting LIV Golf tour

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) - Survivors of 9/11 and the families of victims flew across the country to attend an event in the small town of North Plains Thursday morning. The event was held to oppose the LIV Golf Invitational which began at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

The LIV Golf tour, financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, drew some big names to Oregon including Phil Mickelson. The attendees of the 9/11 event accuse the golfers of taking blood money from the Saudi government. Last year, the Biden administration released documents showing that Saudi Government officials helped plant the terrorist attacks that killed roughly 3000 Americans. The Saudi government denies it.

“Never would I imagine that I would have to be here with ten other 9/11 family members flying across the country to speak out against American golfers who are getting in bed with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Brett Eagleson who lost his father in the attacks. “The kingdom which our own FBI says facilitated the murder of our loved ones. It’s shameful. It’s disgraceful and it should never have been allowed to happen.”

Family members who lost loved ones and those who got out of the towers, injured but alive, expressed their anger and hurt Thursday morning at a news conference about two miles away from Pumpkin Ridge.

“This event is nothing more than a group of very talented athletes who appear to have turned their backs on the crime of murder,” said Tim Frolich, one of the survivors. “I invite them to look at the pain in our eyes, hear our stories.”

Sean Passananti, whose father died in the towers, accused Saudi Arabia of sports washing.

“They are trying, through the honorable sport of golf, to buy legitimacy,” he said.

The families did not come to protest, just to talk. However, one of them did try to confront one of the golfers at his hotel this morning. The golfer said it was just a game of golf, not politics.

The families have formed a group called 9/11 justice and released a new ad which aired on Portland TV stations Thursday. The ad addresses golfers turning a blind eye to Saudi’s human rights abuses and alleged role in supporting several 9/11 hijackers.

Also: am told this TV ad starts airing in Portland OR market tomorrow; six-figure buy. pic.twitter.com/vXrSyfHpRN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2022

“We’ll never forgive Pumpkin Ridge or the players for helping Saudi Arabia cover up who they really are. Don’t let the Saudi government try to clean up its image using American golf,” said the video.

The ad also brings up the case of Fallon Smart. The man accused of killing her in a drunk driving case in 2016 is a Saudi National who removed his tracking anklet before trial.

The state department said the Saudis may have helped him escape back to Saudi Arabia, and he has never returned to face justice.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.