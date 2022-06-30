Blazers donate $25,000 to abortion rights organization

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers donated $25,000 this week to a local organization that’s working to expand abortion access in Oregon.

Seeding Justice on Thursday announced they received a $25,000 gift from the Portland Trail Blazers to help grow their Reproductive Health Equity Fund.

“Seeding Justice is so grateful to the Portland Trail Blazers for this gift. Abortion access in Oregon will be stronger with the support of partners like them who believe in reproductive justice and freedom for all,” said Se-ah-dom Edmo, executive director for Seeding Justice.

The Portland Trail Blazers issued the following statement on their contribution:

“The Trail Blazers are committed to fighting for equity. We recognize the importance of supporting the organizations that actively work to end healthcare disparities within our communities. As a corporate citizen, we chose to support the Oregon Reproductive Healthcare Fund due to its far-reaching support of citizens, and with the hope that it will help produce more equitable health outcomes across our great state. We commend and applaud Seeding Justice and all the healthcare practitioners working diligently to provide every Oregonian access to vital healthcare services regardless of their background or socioeconomic status”.

Seeding Justice said they expected a rise in demand for abortion care in Oregon as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and announced the Reproductive Health Equity Fund in response to receive support from local and national foundations and individual donors.

The organization said they are working to grow the fund to meet the increased need for abortion, support providers across the state, and break down longstanding systemic barriers to reproductive and gender-affirming care.

Seeding Justice reported that the fund has received roughly $32,500 in private contributions since its establishment of the fund, which includes the contribution from the Trail Blazers.

“Seeding Justice believes in the power of collective action. We know that when communities, leaders, and organizations work together, we drive transformative change,” said Edmo. “Now is the time to ensure abortion care is accessible for those who need it, and to build a just and equitable healthcare system that can support us all.”

Donations to the Reproductive Health Equity Fund can be made online here.

The Reproductive Health Equity Fund was established by Oregon legislators during the 2022 legislative session and received a $15 million allocation from the state in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.