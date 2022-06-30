Buoy Beer Company starts canning again after roof collapse

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - The Buoy Beer Company on Thursday announced they had resumed production, nearly two weeks after their building partially collapsed.

“Canning beer one week after the partial building collapse… check!” said the brewery in a video post on social media.

The June 14 roof collapse damaged a large portion of their brewery along the Columbia River.

Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria. (C-side News and Media)

In a post days after the collapse, Buoy said the damaged part of the building was warehousing for production materials like labels and cans.

