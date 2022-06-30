On the Go at St. Paul Rodeo

ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - The St. Paul Rodeo will be held this weekend with food, a carnival and, of course, rodeo performances and competitions. Events will start on Thursday and go through the Fourth of July. Tickets for the St. Paul Rodeo are available on their website.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went down to St. Paul to see what’s in store and for this weekend.

Ayo talks to JJ the Rodeo Clown who will be at the rodeo jumping over the trees in the arena.

One of the highlights of the event is the famous strawberry shortcake, proceeds of which go to support a college fund for students.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.