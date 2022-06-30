Advertisement

Man robs bank with note in Astoria

Police say this man, captured on surveillance footage, robbed a bank in Astoria, Oregon on June...
Police say this man, captured on surveillance footage, robbed a bank in Astoria, Oregon on June 30, 2022.(Astoria Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:48 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - A man robbed a bank in Astoria with a note on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Astoria Police Department, around 12:30 p.m. they received a report of a bank robbery that had just happened at Lewis and Clark Bank at 988 Commercial St. 

A white man, in his 50′s or 60′s, entered the bank and presented a note to the teller, then with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Police described the man as wearing a black beanie, mirrored sunglasses, a black and blue rain jacket, and black footwear. 

He was last seen leaving the area on 10th Street towards Marine Drive. 

Anyone who may have seen this person in the vicinity before or after the robbery is asked to contact Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411, or Detective AJ Duryea at 503-298-2533, aduryea@astoria.or.us.

