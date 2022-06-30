Man robs bank with note in Astoria

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - A man robbed a bank in Astoria with a note on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Astoria Police Department, around 12:30 p.m. they received a report of a bank robbery that had just happened at Lewis and Clark Bank at 988 Commercial St.

A white man, in his 50′s or 60′s, entered the bank and presented a note to the teller, then with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police described the man as wearing a black beanie, mirrored sunglasses, a black and blue rain jacket, and black footwear.

He was last seen leaving the area on 10th Street towards Marine Drive.

Anyone who may have seen this person in the vicinity before or after the robbery is asked to contact Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411, or Detective AJ Duryea at 503-298-2533, aduryea@astoria.or.us.

