Mayor Wheeler lays out plan to reduce gun violence this summer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler is laying out his plan to try and reduce gun violence in the City of Portland this summer.

Summer is when the city historically sees a rise in shootings. Now, he’s giving details for his plan, called Safer Summer PDX. The most recent part of that plan has been to implement what the mayor calls a Ceasefire Team, made up of experts in reducing gun violence.

2021 was a year with historically high shootings and, so far, 2022 is outpacing 2021. According to the Portland Police Bureau, this year there have been 667 shootings. That is up from the 580 shootings at the same time last year.

Portland’s most recent shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday morning in North Portland. Police found a man who had been shot multiple times, but they do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

To combat this type of violence, Mayor Ted Wheeler says he’s taking several steps. He says he is moving all city-led groups aimed at reducing gun violence to the same building. He’s planning to make an emergency declaration focused on reducing gun violence. And he’s implementing the new Ceasefire Team. He says the members of the team have hands-on experience at reducing gun violence here and around the world.

Commissioner Mingus Mapps reacted to the news Wednesday afternoon, writing in a statement:

“I fully support the Mayor’s Summer Cease Fire effort. The City needs to do everything in its power to decrease shootings and homicides. I appreciate the collaboration between the Portland Police Bureau, the Community Safety Division, and Multnomah County to intervene in the violence this summer and beyond.”

Some, though, say they are still waiting to learn more details about how the team will operate and what they will be doing to reduce shootings.

Mayor Wheeler says that this summer the city will also be increasing funding for community-led policing and accountability groups, will be recruiting officers to PPB and will expand 311′s hours to 24/7.

