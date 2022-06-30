Motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV Wednesday evening in Clark County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just after 8:30 p.m., deputies and emergency crews responded to a crash in the 16700 block of Northeast Grantham Road. The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed a motorcyclist was westbound on NE Grantham when it crossed the centerline and collided with a 2016 Ford Expedition.

The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The Traffic Unit is leading the crash investigation. The sheriff’s office said excessive speed is believed to be the causing factor at this time.

No additional details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

