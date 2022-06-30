New affordable housing unit breaks ground in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – Beaverton city officials, developers and members of the affordable housing community celebrated the beginning of the city’s latest affordable housing development Thursday.

The Wishcamper Affordable Development is described by the City of Beaverton as an inclusive housing community, with 164 affordable homes with 80 units reserved for seniors. The city added 10 percent of the units will be set aside for members of the Beaverton community earning less than 30 percent of the area median income. The development is located in South Cooper Mountain, adjacent to the new Mountainside High School.

“This is a critical moment for our community,” said Beaverton Mayor Beaty. “When large parcels of land become available for master plans, those don’t necessarily include affordable housing. But this council is committed to ensuring that anyone who works in Beaverton should be able to afford to live in Beaverton.”

Ground was broken Thursday, June 30 for the new Wishcamper Affordable Housing Development. (City of Beaverton)

Metro residents voted in favor of a $652.8 million bond in Nov. 2018 -- $31 million which was allocated to the City of Beaverton for the creation of 218 affordable housing units.

In May 2020, the Beaverton City Council recommended the affordable housing project be the recipient of $9 million in Metro Affordable Housing Bonds.

“Wishcamper is another great example of a regional strategy to bring affordable housing to every community,” said Metro Councilor Gerritt Rosenthal. “Beaverton and Washington County should be proud of their quick work to deliver these options.”

