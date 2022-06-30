Advertisement

New Oregon wildfire map shows much of the state under ‘extreme risk’

A new interactive Oregon wildfire map shows much of the state under an “extreme risk.”...
A new interactive Oregon wildfire map shows much of the state under an “extreme risk.” Thursday, June 30, 2022.(The State of Oregon)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:22 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new interactive Oregon wildfire map shows much of the state is under an “extreme risk.”

The map released Thursday classifies the wildfire risk in five categories from “no risk” to “extreme.”

SEE ALSO: Fireworks go on sale in Washington state

The map includes several layers that can be toggled on and off. One shows properties that are most vulnerable to wildfires. While another shows which groups of people are most at risk from wildfires based on socioeconomic factors, and a lot more.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officials, local golfers concerned ahead of LIV Golf event in North Plains.
9/11 survivors, family criticize Pumpkin Ridge for hosting LIV Golf tour
9/11 survivors, family criticize Pumpkin Ridge for hosting Liv Golf tour
9/11 survivors, family criticize Pumpkin Ridge for hosting Liv Golf tour
KPTV File Image
OSP: Terrebonne man arrested for sexually abusing child, more victims possible
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court