Old Town stabbing suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in connection to an Old Town stabbing.

Police first responded Monday just after 8:30 p.m. to the 300 Block of Northwest Glisan Street. Arriving officers found the victim lying on the ground and bleeding heavily, PPB said.

Photographs of the suspect were distributed to officers in the bureau while members of the Central Precinct’s Neighborhood Response Team and Bike Squad began a searching. Just before noon Wednesday, 27-year-old James Kilpatrick was located and arrested as a suspect.

Kilpatrick has been charged with attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon, PPB said.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to officers.

