OSP: Terrebonne man arrested for sexually abusing child, more victims possible

KPTV File Image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:05 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following a sexual abuse investigation, according to Oregon State Police.

Andres Carrera-Garcia, of Terrebonne, was arrested after investigators served a warrant at a home in Crooker River Ranch in Jefferson County. OSP said Carrera-Garcia had is his possession hundreds of images of child pornography that was downloaded from the internet.

According to OSP, Carrera-Garcia admitted to sexually molesting a child, who was two years old at the time, at his home in Redmond in late 2020 and early 2021. Digital evidence was found supporting his admissions, OSP said.

Carrera-Garcia was booked into the Deschutes County Jail and is facing charges of first-degree sodomy, second-degree sodomy, third-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, sexual misconduct, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, and third-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

OSP said additional charges are pending in Jefferson County for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims that have not yet been identified. If your child had unsupervised contact with Carrera-Garcia please contact OSP Dispatch at 800-422-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-026887.

