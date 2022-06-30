Pleasant summer weather continues; but shower chance this weekend

We’ve slipped into a very pleasant summer weather pattern in the Pacific Northwest. Just enough cool marine air surging inland each night allows areas of low clouds to form west of the Cascades. Then the clouds evaporate, leaving us with comfortable, but not hot, afternoons. This pattern continues for at least the next 7 days; there’s no sign of hot weather through at least the first week of July.

That said, over the weekend the marine layer deepens a bit, plus a weather disturbance moving overhead could set off a few showers. One day of the holiday weekend should be dry, that’s Saturday. But then a chance for a few pop-up showers will be around Sunday and Monday. The best chance for those showers is Sunday and the first half of Monday. We’re feeling a bit more confident that fireworks time on Independence Day will be dry. Temperatures will be cooler than normal Sunday & Monday too.

If you are headed to the Cascades, there is a much better chance of showers and thunderstorms popping up late Saturday, then Saturday night and into Sunday. Be aware that you could have a downpour in the middle of the night (or any time) up there!

The rain showers we get this weekend probably won’t be enough to help your lawn and/or garden. We’ve now gone 11 days without measurable rain and that means it’s finally time to start watering lawns. We are now in our normal summer dry spell.

