Public Health Crisis: OHSU raises awareness about dangers of fentanyl among teens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Health & Science university is sounding the alarm about fentanyl and its impact on drug overdoses among teens.

On Wednesday, OHSU held an expert panel to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid law enforcement and doctors say is causing a troubling spike in overdose deaths.

The panel was a call to action for parents to have an honest conversation with their kids, and featured analysis and personal anecdotes from doctors, pediatric psychologists, a school nurse, and a couple who lost their son to an overdose two years ago.

In 2020, 18-year-old Cal Epstein, who grew up in Beaverton, tragically died from an overdose after he took what authorities said were fake oxytocin pills laced with fentanyl. His parents, John and Jennifer Epstein, were on the panel Wednesday, and have now made it their mission to share their story so other families don’t go through the pain of losing child.

“Cal had all the opportunities in front of him,” John said. “We had no idea that he was now a class of what I would say high risk: which is being a teen with an internet connection because of the evolving drug landscape.”

The Epstein’s now work with the organization, Song for Charlie, which spreads awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, and how easy young people can unknowingly purchase it from dealers on social media. Dr. Honora Englander, an OHSU addiction doctor on the panel, says fentanyl played a role in Oregon outpacing the rest of the country last year in overdose deaths.

“In Oregon we had a 41 percent increase compared to a 16 percent increase nationally,” Englander said. “And again this adolescent group is so critical.”

Addiction experts say fentanyl is typically disguised as painkillers such as oxytocin or Percocet, and also can be used to create false Xanax pills. Just a small amount can be deadly. The panel encourages parents and young people to stay vigilant, and even prepare for the worst by getting naloxone, sometimes known as Narcan, which can revive those who have overdosed on pills laced with fentanyl or other opiates. Dr. Bradley Buchheit is another addiction expert on Wednesday’s panel who also teachers at OHSU.

“In the state of Oregon, anyone can go to a pharmacy and ask for naloxone without a prescription,” Buchheit said. “As part of that they will be trained by the pharmacist on how to administer naloxone.”

A study published this spring in the Journal of the American Medical Association says drug overdoses in teens rose by 94 percent in the U.S. between 2019 and 2020.

A school nurse on the panel says because of this disturbing trend teens should speak up if they feel like they see these kinds of pills in school or in their community, and that they’ll be met with support rather than discipline.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.