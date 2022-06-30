Advertisement

Tesla announces plan to build massive supercharger station in Oregon

This April 22, 2021, photo shows a Tesla Supercharger station in Buford, Ga. Tesla proposed a...
This April 22, 2021, photo shows a Tesla Supercharger station in Buford, Ga. Tesla proposed a three-for-one split of its stock on Friday, June 10, 2022, a move that will make a single share of the electric car maker more accessible to investors but not affect the company's overall market value.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:38 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SUTHERLIN Ore. (KPTV) - Tesla has announced plans to build one of the largest supercharger stations in the country in southwestern Oregon.

The 51-stall supercharger station would be in Sutherlin next to Interstate 5 at 116 Clover Leap Loop.

Once finished it would be the largest supercharger station in Oregon by far and the largest supercharger station outside of California.

The website Drive Tesla Canada originally reported the story and pointed out that Tesla’s largest supercharger station is currently in California just off I-5 between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

