Timbers score first back-to-back victories this season with match against Houston

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – For the second time in five days, Portland picked up three points at Providence Park.

It was a pitch perfect summer setting for a mid-week match against former starting goalie Steve Clark and his Houston Dynamo teammates. After the two sides played to a scoreless draw down in Texas this past April, PTFC put on a show to kickoff the second half of the season.

Late in the first half, Portland was awarded the penalty kick for a tackle in the box. Santiago Moreno made sure to smash it beyond the reach of Clark. It was Santi’s second goal of the season and first penalty kick as a Timber.

Before the smoke could clear in the north end, the green and gold doubled the lead not even two minutes later, making the score 2-0.

It was 2-1 late in the second when the Timbers played a man down after Bill Tuiloma was sent off with a red card in the 75th minute.

The score remained 2-1 as the Timbers collected back-to-back victories for the first time this season and inch closer to a playoff spot in the west.

