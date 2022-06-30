WARMER TODAY, COOLING TREND TO WRAP UP THE WEEK

Good morning! Low clouds are slowly building over our western valleys this morning, but most of it is occurring in southwest Washington. We’ll deal with brief morning cloud cover across the metro area, but should clear out before lunchtime. The remainder of the day will be mostly sunny and warmer than yesterday. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s. A breezy northwest wind will kick in late today, so you’ll be able to open up your windows and cool down your homes without A.C.

A trough of low pressure will dig in along the West Coast as we wrap up the workweek. Onshore flow will strengthen, bringing more cloud cover inland. Since clouds will be more widespread and will linger into the afternoons, high temperatures will dip into the 70s both Friday and Saturday. The same trough will send some shortwave energy through the region Sunday and early Monday. There will be enough lift occurring the atmosphere to produce scattered showers. The wettest conditions should occur in the Cascades, but I’d be prepared for a few showers in our western valleys. Most of the showers will be out of here by Monday afternoon, so our fireworks displays should be dry Monday evening.

High pressure will nudge its way in from the Four Corners region between early to midweek (and low pressure will back off over the Pacific Ocean). Expect a warming trend Tuesday and Wednesday with highs returning to the low to mid 80s.

Have a great Thursday!

