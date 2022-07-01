Advertisement

1 person injured in shooting at Gresham MAX Station; TriMet service disrupted

Gresham police investigating shooting
Gresham police investigating shooting(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Friday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at a TriMet station in the 16100 block of East Burnside Street. Police said two men were on the westbound MAX platform when one shot the other. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been located. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

TriMet’s MAX Blue and Green Line services were disrupted due to the police activity. Shuttle buses will serve between the Gateway Transit Center and Northeast 172nd Avenue. People should expect delays.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story as new information becomes available.

