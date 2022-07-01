1 person injured in shooting at Gresham MAX Station; TriMet service disrupted

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Friday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at a TriMet station in the 16100 block of East Burnside Street. Police said two men were on the westbound MAX platform when one shot the other. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been located. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

Gresham PD officer on scene just confirmed this is a shooting investigation. Victim taken to hospital, injuries still unknown. Suspect left the scene, still has not been found. @fox12oregon https://t.co/AVcsJMjKLp — Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) July 1, 2022

TriMet’s MAX Blue and Green Line services were disrupted due to the police activity. Shuttle buses will serve between the Gateway Transit Center and Northeast 172nd Avenue. People should expect delays.

UPDATE: MAX Blue Line service disrupted due to police activity at 162nd Ave. Shuttle bus to serve between Gateway Transit Center and 172nd Ave. Expect delays. — TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) July 1, 2022

