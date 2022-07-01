2 injured in crash on SR-503 north of Battle Ground

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized Thursday evening after a crash just north of Battle Ground on State Route 503, according to Washington State Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on SR-503 at Northeast Rock Creek Road. WSP said a white 2012 Ford Escape was westbound on Rock Creek Road approaching SR-503 when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a white 2002 International 4700E truck that was northbound on SR-503.

The driver and passenger in the Ford were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. WSP did not say the extent of their injuries. The driver and passenger in the truck were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. WSP said it’s not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

