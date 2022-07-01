Amtrak to restore service from Oregon to Vancouver B.C. earlier than expected
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak says their train service from cities in Oregon to Vancouver British Columbia Canada will resume in September, months earlier than originally planned.
Amtrak declared in May that staffing concerns had forced the Cascades route reopening to be postponed until this December.
However, on Friday, Amtrak announced that they were able to advance the schedule by three months to September.
The route which serves Eugene, Albany, Salem, Oregon City, Portland, Vancouver (WA) as well as Seattle, Edmonds, Everett, Stanwood, Mount Vernon, Bellingham, and Vancouver B.C. has been suspended since May 2020 when the Canadian border was closed to non-essential travel because of COVID-19.
The Canadian border has since reopened.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.