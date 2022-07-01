Convicted felon arrested after numerous firearms found in Springfield home

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man who is a convicted felon was arrested after deputies found numerous firearms in a Springfield home, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it received information about the illegal manufacture of firearms and firearm parts at a home in the 3600 block of Ambleside Drive. Deputies served a search warrant and found over 60 fully assembled firearms, dozens of homemade firearm suppressors, and parts to assemble as many as a hundred more firearms. Equipment used to create the firearm parts was also found in the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, only five of the firearms had serial numbers and two of those were reported as stolen. The other firearms seized are often referred to as “ghost guns.”

Deputies also found cocaine, methamphetamine, and pills suspected to be fentanyl inside the home. The sheriff’s office said the amount of suspected fentanyl and meth found are considered “commercial amounts.”

Andrew William Rogers was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree mischief, and second-degree theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

