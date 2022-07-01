Dry Saturday, then shower chances return this holiday weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We kicked off the month of July with another beautiful summer day! We saw some pretty thick cloud cover this morning, but that dissipated quickly early this afternoon and we’ve seen mostly sunny skies since then. High temperatures in the Portland metro were in the mid 70s at 3 p.m., so we’ll likely hit 80 degrees for our high today.

Clouds will build in once again early Saturday morning, but they’ll linger this time. We’ll see some sunbreaks in the afternoon but skies will remain partly cloudy in the western valleys and we’ll top out in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday and Monday will be even cooler and cloudier as a low pressure system sits over the West Coast, also bringing us the chance for a few light sprinkles Sunday and the morning of July Fourth (should be dry for fireworks!) Thunderstorms are likely in the mountains and east of the Cascades both tomorrow and Sunday afternoon.

Tuesday will likely be dry, but there is a chance for a shower before we return to more summerlike weather and temperatures in the low to mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.