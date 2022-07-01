On the Go at the Waterfront Blues Festival

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Waterfront Blues Festival returns Friday and continues until the 4th of July, celebrating its 35th year this weekend. Ending with a spectacular fireworks show, Blues Fest is the largest music festival in Portland.

Over a hundred artists will be performing on 4 different stages throughout the festival. You can find the list of artists and get tickets to the event on the Waterfront Blues Festival website.

You can’t forget about all the delicious local food you’ll find at the festival.

