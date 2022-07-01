Advertisement

Josephine County homeowner shoots, kills man in home during argument

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are investigating a shooting in Josephine County that left one person dead early Thursday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m. OSP Troopers responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road after receiving a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jacob Benson dead from a gunshot wound.

Troopers also learned that the person who called to report the shooting was the shooter, 47-year-old William Illingworth. Benson had reportedly entered Illingworth’s home after an argument, leading to him being shot.

OSP is investigating the incident as a self-defense shooting. It said Illingworth has been cooperating with the investigation.

