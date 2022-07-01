Advertisement

Lane County car crash leaves 91-year-old woman dead

(Live 5/File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:18 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash on Highway 36 just three miles from Junction City left a woman dead and a man injured Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 5 p.m., OSP responded to a crash between two cars at the intersection of Highway 36 and Dorsey Lane. A red Jeep, driven by 91-year-old Evelyn Carder, was driving through the intersection when it was hit by a westbound Freightliner dump truck.

Carder was injured badly and found dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck had minor injuries.

According to OSP, Highway 36 was closed for about 4 hours.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Josephine County homeowner shoots, kills man in home during argument
1 person injured in shooting at Gresham MAX station; TriMet service disrupted
1 person injured in shooting at Gresham MAX station; TriMet service disrupted
Washington State Police.
2 injured in crash on SR-503 north of Battle Ground
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase