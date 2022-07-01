Lane County car crash leaves 91-year-old woman dead

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash on Highway 36 just three miles from Junction City left a woman dead and a man injured Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 5 p.m., OSP responded to a crash between two cars at the intersection of Highway 36 and Dorsey Lane. A red Jeep, driven by 91-year-old Evelyn Carder, was driving through the intersection when it was hit by a westbound Freightliner dump truck.

Carder was injured badly and found dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck had minor injuries.

According to OSP, Highway 36 was closed for about 4 hours.

