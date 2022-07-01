Advertisement

Man armed with pitchfork threatens people at Portland Water Bureau: Police

The sign outside the Portland Water Bureau on Interstate Avenue.
The sign outside the Portland Water Bureau on Interstate Avenue.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man broke into the Portland Water Bureau building and threatened people with a pitchfork on Friday, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12, that North Precinct officers surrounded the building and after a standoff, the man was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

