Man armed with pitchfork threatens people at Portland Water Bureau: Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man broke into the Portland Water Bureau building and threatened people with a pitchfork on Friday, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12, that North Precinct officers surrounded the building and after a standoff, the man was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

