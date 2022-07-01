Missing camper found safe in Mt. Hood National Forest

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A missing camper in the Mt. Hood National Forest has been found thanks to a 23-person hand crew, Clackamas Fire says.

The 66-year-old man became lost around 11:45 a.m. Monday after leaving his campsite at Shellrock Lake to use the bathroom. Once the man’s son noticed his father hadn’t returned and wasn’t answering to his shouts, he approached Clackamas Fire Crew 30 near Lake Harriet for help.

The crew’s supervisor and a small squad accompanied the son to their campsite, reaching it by 1 p.m. and began an unsuccessful search.

After the initial search, the remainder of Crew 30 joined the search efforts. By 1:54 p.m., crews contacted Columbia Dispatch, requesting assistance of search-and-rescue with air support.

Around 2:45 p.m., a supervisor from Devils Ridge contacted the missing camper near the edge of Forest Road 5830, roughly three miles southeast of the Shellrock Lake Trailhead.

Clackamas Fire says the camper was in good health.

