Moonstruck Chocolate sold, will continue manufacturing in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Moonstruck Chocolate Co., known for making premium chocolate in Portland since 1993, has been sold to Chocolate Works, a company based in New York.

Chocolate Works announced Friday that it will continue operating Moonstruck Chocolate Co. out of the brand’s East Portland facility.

Moonstruck Chocolate is a beloved, family-owned Oregon-based brand, known for producing high-end chocolates, that was featured in O magazine as one of “Oprah’s favorite things.”

“Leading Moonstruck has been the highlight of my professional career,” said Sneddon, CEO and owner of the company. “I am so grateful to our amazing staff and loyal customers who have supported us all these years. We look forward to watching the brand’s growth and transformation under Chocolate Works as the brand expands from a regional favorite to the national stage.”

