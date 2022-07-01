NICE NEXT TWO DAYS, SHOWER CHANCES RETURN SUNDAY

Good morning! Just like the past few mornings, the marine layer is draped over the coastline, and is gradually building over our western valleys. Expect to see more clouds around mid morning, with a quick clearing toward lunchtime. The rest of the day will feature sunny skies inland, and high temperatures will top out around 80 degrees.

A cooler weather system will drop in over the eastern Pacific and West Coast this weekend, bringing more clouds and a minor cooling trend. Saturday will be a dry day west of the Cascades. Partly cloudy skies should hold our highs in the mid to upper 70s. Late in the day, showers and thunderstorms will develop along and east of the Cascades. If you plan to do some camping during the holiday weekend, be prepared for downpours and lightning. Sunday will probably be a cloudier day across the interior lowlands, and a few light showers will be possible. Temperatures will only reach about 70 degrees. Scattered showers still look possible during the first part of the 4th of July, but most of the action will move north of our region by the afternoon. Expect dry weather during the fireworks displays.

Most of Tuesday should be dry, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out. It’ll probably feel a bit muggy out there with highs topping out in the upper 70s. We’re back to warmer, drier weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s.

Have a great Friday!

