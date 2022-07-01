Oregon reports second case of monkeypox

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Public health officials on Friday reported the second case of monkeypox in Oregon.

Lane County Public Health (LCPH) reported the presumed case of monkeypox in a person who lives in Lane County, identified by testing at the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory.

The test sample was sent to the CDC for final confirmation.

LCPH said the patient is an adult and did not have a travel history to an area with known cases.

“The number of monkeypox cases has been growing in the U.S.,” said Dr. Lisandra Guzman, Lane County Deputy Public Health Officer. “Though this is the first confirmed case in Lane County, we know there are likely other cases. We are encouraging doctors to consider this in people who have a rash or skin lesion that looks like monkeypox.”

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious, viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over. Illness could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or chickenpox. Most infections last two to four weeks. Monkeypox is typically spread by skin-to-skin contact.

Since May 2022, 396 monkeypox cases have been identified in the United States, this case being the second in Oregon. There have been no deaths related to this outbreak.

People can take basic steps to prevent the spread of monkeypox, according to health officials. If you have an unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms, see a health care provider. Keep the rash covered and avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until you have been checked out.

