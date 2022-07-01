Report: Nurkic, Simons agree to new contracts with Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons have agreed to new contracts with the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to reports.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that guard Simons, who has a breakout season for the injury-plagued team last year, agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension to remain with the Blazers.

On Friday, Wojnarowski tweeted free agent Nurkic agreed on a new four-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Blazers.

Nurkic seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet, saying “Home is where the heart is #ripcity.”

Wojnarowski also reported Friday that free agent Drew Eubanks would be returning to the team after agreeing to a one-year contract. Eubanks, a Portland area native, first signed a contract with the team back in February.

The Blazers have yet to confirm the reports. Preseason for the team starts on Oct. 3 against the LA Clippers with a special game in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.

