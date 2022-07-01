Advertisement

Report: Nurkic, Simons agree to new contracts with Portland Trail Blazers

Injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, left, center Jusuf Nurkic, center, and...
Injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, left, center Jusuf Nurkic, center, and guard Damian Lillard watch from the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Portland, Ore., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons have agreed to new contracts with the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to reports.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that guard Simons, who has a breakout season for the injury-plagued team last year, agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension to remain with the Blazers.

On Friday, Wojnarowski tweeted free agent Nurkic agreed on a new four-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Blazers.

Nurkic seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet, saying “Home is where the heart is #ripcity.”

Wojnarowski also reported Friday that free agent Drew Eubanks would be returning to the team after agreeing to a one-year contract. Eubanks, a Portland area native, first signed a contract with the team back in February.

The Blazers have yet to confirm the reports. Preseason for the team starts on Oct. 3 against the LA Clippers with a special game in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.

