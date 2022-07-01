Vancouver residents evacuating after ‘dangerously high levels of gas’ found

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV)- A large gas leak in Vancouver has approximately 100 residents evacuating Thursday evening.

The Vancouver Fire Department made the announcement shortly after 8 p.m., saying evacuating residents live in the block of 45th Street and 151st Avenue.

The dangerously high levels of gas were detected in several homes after a 2″ gas line was hit.

Five units from the Vancouver F.D. are currently on scene, including the hazardous materials team, as they assist Northwest Natural Gas in containing the leak.

Neighboring residents are strongly advised to avoid the area.

