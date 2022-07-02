Clouds Slow to Clear Saturday

Good morning!

Happy Saturday and the beginning of a long weekend for many of you! We are starting today cloudy again, as we have many mornings this week. We will get gradual clearing through the day, with partly cloudy skies by this evening. Expect highs today in the upper 70s. We are going to remain dry west of the Cascades, however into the mountains and east we will likely see some pop-up thunderstorms, with a marginal risk of some more severe thunderstorms through much of central and eastern Oregon, which could include hail, gusty winds and lightning.

For tomorrow and Independence Day, we expect to see cooler temperatures, cloudier conditions and a slight chance of a shower or sprinkle each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s each day. By Tuesday morning we see another chance for a shower, but drier conditions by evening. Temperatures are also warming.

Wednesday through Friday, expect sunnier conditions and temperatures should be back in the low 80s.

